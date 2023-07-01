Braves vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (54-27) taking on the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (7-6) for the Braves and Eury Perez (5-1) for the Marlins.
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- How to Watch: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 70 times and won 47, or 67.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 24-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 457 total runs this season.
- The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Reds
|W 7-6
|Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt
|June 26
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray
|June 27
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan
|June 28
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Kolby Allard vs Kenta Maeda
|June 30
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jared Shuster vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
