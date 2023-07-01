In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point is currently +4000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Brayden Point's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +4000 (12th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Brayden Point 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 33
Time on Ice 20:19 670:40
Goals 0.4 14
Assists 0.6 21
Points 1.1 35
Hits 0.2 7
Takeaways 0.3 10
Giveaways 0.4 13
Penalty Minutes 0.1 4

Brayden Point's Next Game

