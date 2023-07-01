Brayden Point 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point is currently +4000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Brayden Point's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +4000 (12th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Brayden Point 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|20:19
|670:40
|Goals
|0.4
|14
|Assists
|0.6
|21
|Points
|1.1
|35
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|0.4
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|4
Brayden Point's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
