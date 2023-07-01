The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Cordarrelle Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons opening the year with a bout against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status

Patterson is currently listed as active.

Check Out Cordarrelle Patterson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 144 CAR, 695 YDS (4.8 YPC), 8 TD 31 TAR, 21 REC, 122 YDS, 0 TD

Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 127.70 94 30 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.45 237 59 2023 ADP - 165 55

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 22 120 1 3 16 0 Week 2 @Rams 10 41 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 17 141 1 1 12 0 Week 4 Browns 9 38 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 44 2 1 9 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5 18 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Bears 10 52 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 52 0 3 19 0 Week 13 Steelers 11 60 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 14 52 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 8 17 0 1 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 9 42 1 6 42 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 18 1 2 1 0

