At +15000, Desmond Ridder is a long shot to win the 2023 MVP award, as his odds are 31st-best in the NFL. Overall, he has two different props bets available to wager on. Learn more below.

Desmond Ridder 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Desmond Ridder Insights

Ridder posted 708 passing yards (177.0 per game) and a 63.5% completion percentage last year (73-for-115), throwing for two TDs with zero INTs.

He tacked on 64 rushing yards on 16 attempts, accumulating 16.0 yards per game.

The Falcons ran 42.6% passing plays and 57.4% running plays last season. They were 15th in the league in scoring.

Atlanta was a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking second-worst with 158.4 passing yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 25th in the NFL (231.9 passing yards allowed per game).

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

