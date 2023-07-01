Grady Jarrett is +20000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 51st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Grady Jarrett 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Grady Jarrett Insights

Jarrett collected 61 tackles, 12.0 TFL, six sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

While the Falcons' pass defense ranked 25th with 231.9 passing yards allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking second-worst (158.4 passing yards per game).

Atlanta sported the 23rd-ranked defense this year in terms of rushing yards (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

