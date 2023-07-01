Kaden Elliss' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Kaden Elliss Injury Status

Elliss is currently not listed as injured.

Kaden Elliss 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 74 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 7.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Kaden Elliss 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 11 Rams 1.5 1.0 11 0 1 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1.5 2.0 5 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

