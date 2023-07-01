Mack Hollins' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Mack Hollins Injury Status

Hollins is currently not on the injured list.

Mack Hollins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 94 TAR, 57 REC, 690 YDS, 4 TD

Mack Hollins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 97.16 144 43 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.45 237 89 2023 ADP - 286 97

Mack Hollins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 1 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 8 5 66 0 Week 3 @Titans 11 8 158 1 Week 4 Broncos 5 3 33 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 4 0 0 0 Week 7 Texans 3 2 44 1 Week 8 @Saints 8 7 64 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 4 2 17 0 Week 10 Colts 6 2 18 0 Week 11 @Broncos 9 6 52 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 5 4 63 1 Week 13 Chargers 9 5 35 0 Week 14 @Rams 4 2 22 0 Week 15 Patriots 8 4 40 1 Week 16 @Steelers 2 1 7 0 Week 17 49ers 4 3 40 0 Week 18 Chiefs 3 2 15 0

