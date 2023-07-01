Mikhail Sergachev is +8000 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top defenseman. For more stats and info on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, continue reading.

Mikhail Sergachev's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)

Mikhail Sergachev 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 22:55 756:34 Goals 0.1 2 Assists 0.5 17 Points 0.6 19 Hits 0.9 30 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.5 18 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Mikhail Sergachev's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

