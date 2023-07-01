Taylor Pendrith is the in the lead at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after two rounds of play. Pendrith is shooting -13 and is +700 to win.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Third Round Information

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-12)

3rd (-12) Odds to Win: +375

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 8 3 14th Round 2 65 -7 6 1 3rd

Taylor Moore

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +650

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st Round 2 67 -5 7 2 14th

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET

1:50 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-12)

3rd (-12) Odds to Win: +700

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 2 3rd Round 2 67 -5 6 1 14th

Taylor Pendrith

Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-13)

1st (-13) Odds to Win: +700

Pendrith Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 14th Round 2 64 -8 8 0 2nd

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-11)

5th (-11) Odds to Win: +700

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 10th Round 2 67 -5 4 1 14th

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Adam Schenk 5th (-11) +1600 Aaron Rai 5th (-11) +1800 Cameron Davis 9th (-10) +2000 Sam Bennett 64th (-4) +2500 Sepp Straka 9th (-10) +2500 Adam Hadwin 9th (-10) +3300 Justin Lower 5th (-11) +4500 Dylan Wu 9th (-10) +5000 Chris Kirk 15th (-9) +5000 Keegan Bradley 19th (-8) +5500

