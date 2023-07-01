Sam Bennett is in third place, at -7, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Sam Bennett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Bennett Insights

Bennett has finished below par eight times and posted 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Bennett has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Bennett has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Bennett has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 29 E 243 0 5 1 1 $211,655

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Bennett finished third in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 340 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Bennett will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,335 yards in the past year.

Bennett's Last Time Out

Bennett was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Bennett shot better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Bennett did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Bennett did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Bennett's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent tournament, Bennett's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Bennett finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Bennett finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Bennett Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bennett's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

