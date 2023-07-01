Steven Stamkos is +20000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, continue reading.

Steven Stamkos' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Steven Stamkos 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 16:41 550:47 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.6 19 Points 1 34 Hits 0.6 20 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.5 18 Penalty Minutes 0.4 14

Steven Stamkos' Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

