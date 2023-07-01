The 2023 season kicks off for Taylor Heinicke when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Taylor Heinicke Injury Status

Heinicke is currently not on the injury report.

Taylor Heinicke 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 161-for-259 (62.2%), 1,859 YDS (7.2 YPA), 12 TD, 6 INT 28 CAR, 96 YDS, 1 TD

Taylor Heinicke Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 115.96 115 28 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 31.70 325 36 2023 ADP - 294 34

Other Falcons Players

Taylor Heinicke 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 7 Packers 20 33 201 2 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @Colts 23 31 279 1 1 6 29 1 Week 9 Vikings 15 28 149 2 1 4 17 0 Week 10 @Eagles 17 29 211 0 1 5 10 0 Week 11 @Texans 15 27 191 0 0 3 2 0 Week 12 Falcons 14 23 138 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Giants 27 41 275 2 0 2 6 0 Week 15 Giants 17 29 249 1 0 3 33 0 Week 16 @49ers 13 18 166 2 1 2 -4 0

