Taylor Heinicke: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Taylor Heinicke when the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Taylor Heinicke Injury Status
Heinicke is currently not on the injury report.
Taylor Heinicke 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|161-for-259 (62.2%), 1,859 YDS (7.2 YPA), 12 TD, 6 INT
|28 CAR, 96 YDS, 1 TD
Taylor Heinicke Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|115.96
|115
|28
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|31.70
|325
|36
|2023 ADP
|-
|294
|34
Other Falcons Players
Taylor Heinicke 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|33
|201
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|23
|31
|279
|1
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 9
|Vikings
|15
|28
|149
|2
|1
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|17
|29
|211
|0
|1
|5
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|15
|27
|191
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|14
|23
|138
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|27
|41
|275
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|17
|29
|249
|1
|0
|3
|33
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|13
|18
|166
|2
|1
|2
|-4
|0
