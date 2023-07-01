With +25000 odds to win the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Tyler Allgeier is a long shot for the award (112th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Tyler Allgeier? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tyler Allgeier 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Tyler Allgeier Insights

Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards on 210 carries (64.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago.

The Falcons threw the football on 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 57.4% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the league in points scored.

Atlanta ranked 23rd in run defense last year (130.2 rushing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 159.9 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Falcons Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Desmond Ridder +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Bijan Robinson +3000 (15th in NFL) Jessie Bates III +20000 (51st in NFL) Grady Jarrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Kyle Pitts +15000 (61st in NFL) Drake London +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Allgeier +25000 (112th in NFL) Cordarrelle Patterson +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.