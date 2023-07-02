Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for the Miami Marlins against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 155 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .496 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Braves' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.70 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Strider is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Strider will try to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley

