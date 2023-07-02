Mets vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game between the New York Mets (37-46) and the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 2.
The Mets will give the ball to David Peterson (2-6, 7.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.88 ERA).
Mets vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mets vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mets 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Mets vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mets Performance Insights
- The Mets have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mets' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mets have won 27 out of the 53 games, or 50.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season New York has won 23 of its 48 games, or 47.9%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The Mets have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York ranks 18th in the majors with 368 total runs scored this season.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (59%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a mark of 12-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.8 runs per game (397 total).
- The Giants have pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Brewers
|W 7-2
|David Peterson vs Julio Teheran
|June 28
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Kodai Senga vs Wade Miley
|June 29
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|June 30
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Carlos Carrasco vs Alex Cobb
|July 1
|Giants
|W 4-1
|Justin Verlander vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 2
|Giants
|-
|David Peterson vs Ross Stripling
|July 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Zach Davies
|July 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Tommy Henry
|July 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Michael Wacha
|July 8
|@ Padres
|-
|David Peterson vs TBA
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-0
|Ryan Walker vs Kevin Gausman
|June 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Logan Webb vs Trevor Richards
|June 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Keaton Winn vs Chris Bassitt
|June 30
|@ Mets
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 1
|@ Mets
|L 4-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
|July 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Ross Stripling vs David Peterson
|July 3
|Mariners
|-
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bryce Miller
|July 7
|Rockies
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
