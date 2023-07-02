The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (48-33) take on the Minnesota Twins (42-42)

The Twins will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -121 +102 9

The Atlanta Braves (55-27) play the Miami Marlins (48-36)

The Marlins will take to the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -205 +173 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) play the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.245 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)

Carlos Santana (.245 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.273 AVG, 10 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -111 -109 9

The Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) play the Washington Nationals (33-49)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 11 HR, 52 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.314 AVG, 11 HR, 52 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.303 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -246 +203 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) play host to the Boston Red Sox (42-42)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 15 HR, 49 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 15 HR, 49 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.248 AVG, 20 HR, 64 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -196 +165 8

The Cincinnati Reds (44-39) host the San Diego Padres (38-45)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.279 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

The Kansas City Royals (24-59) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -200 +167 9.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) play the New York Yankees (46-37)

The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 34 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -114 -106 8

The Chicago Cubs (38-43) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (40-42)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.294 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -118 -101 8

The Texas Rangers (50-33) play host to the Houston Astros (45-38)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -137 +116 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (33-52) face the Detroit Tigers (36-46)

The Tigers will hit the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.264 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

DET Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -111 -109 12

The Los Angeles Angels (44-41) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-34)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 30 HR, 67 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.306 AVG, 30 HR, 67 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -123 +103 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (23-62) host the Chicago White Sox (36-49)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.262 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.262 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 46 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (39-42) host the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29)

The Rays will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.243 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.243 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -136 +115 7.5

The New York Mets (37-46) take on the San Francisco Giants (46-37)

The Giants will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -118 -102 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.