Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .259 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.9%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 41.0% of his games this year, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (43.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.236
|AVG
|.288
|.289
|OBP
|.335
|.454
|SLG
|.568
|16
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|28
|31/13
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
