Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 115 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 41 stolen bases.

He has a .337/.415/.598 slash line on the season.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in 15 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 53 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .248/.355/.566 so far this year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .283/.355/.497 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 90 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.343/.357 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

