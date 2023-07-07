A pair of hot squads square off when the Chicago Sky (8-9) host the Atlanta Dream (8-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Sky are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Dream, victors in three in a row.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta's 86.9 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 81.3 Chicago gives up.

Atlanta is shooting 43.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 44.4% Chicago's opponents have shot this season.

This season, the Dream have a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

Atlanta shoots 36.5% from beyond the arc this season. That's 4.4 percentage points higher than Chicago has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.1%).

The Dream are 6-5 when shooting over 32.1% as a team from three-point range.

Chicago and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Chicago averaging 2.2 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Recent Performance

While the Dream are posting 86.9 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 89 a contest.

Atlanta has performed better offensively over its last 10 games, scoring 89 points per contest, 2.1 more than its season average of 86.9.

The Dream are making 6.4 threes per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (7). That said, they own a better three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (36.6%) compared to their season average from downtown (36.5%).

Dream Injuries