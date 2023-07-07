Marcell Ozuna -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Ozuna is batting .318 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with more than one hit 15 times (21.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 70 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .257 AVG .257 .323 OBP .344 .471 SLG .522 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 24/14 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings