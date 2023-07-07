Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .305.

Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with three homers during his last outings.

In 64.1% of his games this year (41 of 64), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (25 of 64), with more than one RBI 12 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .333 AVG .274 .413 OBP .379 .617 SLG .538 18 XBH 14 8 HR 7 27 RBI 23 33/13 K/BB 26/14 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings