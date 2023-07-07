Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .824 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .305.
- Murphy will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with three homers during his last outings.
- In 64.1% of his games this year (41 of 64), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (29.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 21.9% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 39.1% of his games this year (25 of 64), with more than one RBI 12 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 45.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.333
|AVG
|.274
|.413
|OBP
|.379
|.617
|SLG
|.538
|18
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|23
|33/13
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (93 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Glasnow (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
