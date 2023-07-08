The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run will see Byeong-Hun An as part of the field in Silvis, Illinois from July 6- 9, up against the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Byeong-Hun An Insights

An has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, An has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

An has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

An has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 31 -6 279 0 17 1 2 $1.6M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that An has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,285 yards, four yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

An's Last Time Out

An was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging par to finish in the 42nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 28th percentile among all competitors.

An shot better than just 28% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

An did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, An did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

An recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last outing, An carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

An ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, An had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards An Odds to Win: +4000

