As they prepare for a game against the Chicago Sky (8-10), the Atlanta Dream (9-8) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 9 at Wintrust Arena.

The Dream will seek another victory over the Sky following an 82-68 win in their matchup on Friday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 6 2.4 3.8

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Dream vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ and BSSE

MARQ and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray is the Dream's top scorer (18.5 points per game), and she contributes 3.1 assists and 5 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her 10th in the league.

Rhyne Howard is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per game. And she is producing 17.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, making 42.6% of her shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest (third in league).

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream in rebounding (7.4 per game), and puts up 14.8 points and 1.5 assists. She also delivers 1.5 steals (10th in the WNBA) and 1.4 blocked shots (fifth in the WNBA).

Nia Coffey gives the Dream 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She also posts 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in league).

Haley Jones is posting 4.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 32.3% of her shots from the floor.

Dream vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -1.5 166.5

