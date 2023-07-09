Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .299 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (45 of 67), with at least two hits 21 times (31.3%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (29.9%), Arcia has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), with two or more runs eight times (11.9%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.284
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.456
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|22/8
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Rays allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Eflin will aim to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 27th.
