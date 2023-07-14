Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .254.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 60.8% of his 79 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.1% of his games this season (23 of 79), with more than one RBI 11 times (13.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.291
|OBP
|.324
|.490
|SLG
|.472
|16
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|39/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, June 28, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
