Ozzie Albies returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Michael Kopech and the Chicago White SoxJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Albies has gotten a hit in 60 of 89 games this season (67.4%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (24.7%).

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (22.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this year (40.4%), Albies has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (44.9%), including nine multi-run games (10.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .236 AVG .290 .289 OBP .342 .454 SLG .568 16 XBH 23 10 HR 12 31 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 26/13 1 SB 5

