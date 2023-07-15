As action in the Hall of Fame Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Adrian Mannarino against Jordan Thompson. Mannarino's monyeline odds to win the tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame are +450, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Mannarino at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Mannarino's Next Match

Mannarino has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Thompson on Thursday, July 20 at 12:30 PM ET (after getting past Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-4).

Mannarino Stats

Mannarino beat Hijikata 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 27 tournaments over the past 12 months, Mannarino has won one title, and his record is 34-27.

Mannarino has not won any of his four tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a match record of 8-4 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Mannarino has played 61 matches and 24.2 games per match.

On grass, Mannarino has played 12 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.9 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Mannarino has won 78.0% of his service games, and he has won 22.7% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Mannarino has been victorious in 78.4% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.

