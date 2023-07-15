The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Harry Higgs is currently in 24th place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Harry Higgs at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Harry Higgs Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Higgs has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 15 rounds, Higgs has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Higgs has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Higgs has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Higgs has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -8 261 0 13 0 1 $697,169

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Higgs has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Higgs has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Higgs last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 24th.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) measures 7,328 yards for this tournament, 319 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,009).

The average course Higgs has played i the last year (7,288 yards) is 40 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Higgs' Last Time Out

Higgs finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.82 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the John Deere Classic, which was good enough to land him in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.95).

Higgs shot better than just 29% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Higgs fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Higgs had more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (1.6).

Higgs' 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent tournament, Higgs had a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Higgs ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Higgs recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Higgs Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Higgs' performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.