Hye-jin Choi is in the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Choi at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Choi has shot under par nine times, while also posting 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 20 rounds played.

Choi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Choi has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five events, Choi has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Choi has made the cut 15 times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -6 277 0 23 2 3 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Choi finished 24th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Choi has played in the past year (6,565 yards) is four yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Choi shot better than only 19% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Choi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Choi had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.0).

Choi's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last outing, Choi's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Choi ended the U.S. Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Choi underperformed compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording five.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Choi Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.