The field for the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio features Jenny Shin. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse is $1,750,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 13-16.

Looking to bet on Shin at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Jenny Shin Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Shin has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 17 rounds, Shin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Shin has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in two.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Shin has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five appearances. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 32 -4 268 0 15 0 2 $457,143

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 71 that's 6,561 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The average course Shin has played in the past year has been 22 yards shorter than the 6,561 yards Highland Meadows Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 42nd percentile of the field.

Shin shot better than only 31% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Shin failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Shin carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.0).

Shin's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average (3.0).

In that last tournament, Shin's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Shin finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 2.8.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Shin carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Shin Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

