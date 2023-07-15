Following the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Maria Fassi is in fifth at -8.

Looking to wager on Maria Fassi at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Maria Fassi Insights

Fassi has finished better than par four times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Fassi has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Fassi has had an average finish of 52nd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Fassi has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 41 -2 277 0 10 1 2 $259,685

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Fassi last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 73rd.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 71 that's 6,561 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Fassi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,558 yards, three yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

Her 4.70-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the second percentile of the field.

Fassi shot better than 52% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Fassi fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Fassi carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.0).

Fassi's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that last competition, Fassi's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Fassi ended the U.S. Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Fassi carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Fassi Odds to Win: +3300

All statistics in this article reflect Fassi's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

