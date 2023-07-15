Matt Olson and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the White Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .254 with 17 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is fifth in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

In 65.6% of his 90 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven home a run in 41 games this season (45.6%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .267 AVG .240 .363 OBP .353 .614 SLG .532 28 XBH 21 16 HR 14 41 RBI 35 50/25 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings