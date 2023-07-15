Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .262 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- In 60.3% of his games this season (41 of 68), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Harris II has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year (24 of 68), with two or more runs seven times (10.3%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.304
|AVG
|.229
|.354
|OBP
|.279
|.480
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|22/6
|K/BB
|27/9
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (6.03), 53rd in WHIP (1.417), and sixth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
