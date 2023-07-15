Men's Nordea Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (eight matches), No. 128-ranked Andrea Vavassori and No. 179 Genaro Alberto Olivieri will be going head-to-head at Bastad Tennis Stadium in Båstad, Sweden.
Nordea Open Info
- Tournament: Nordea Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Andrea Vavassori vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:30 AM ET
|Vavassori (-190)
|Olivieri (+140)
|Damir Dzumhur vs. Francesco Maestrelli
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|4:30 AM ET
|Maestrelli (-150)
|Dzumhur (+110)
|Andrea Collarini vs. Enzo Couacaud
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:50 AM ET
|Collarini (-130)
|Couacaud (-105)
|Filip Misolic vs. Karl Friberg
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:50 AM ET
|Misolic (-250)
|Friberg (+175)
|Hugo Dellien vs. Luca Nardi
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:10 AM ET
|Nardi (-135)
|Dellien (+100)
|Viktor Durasovic vs. Jozef Kovalik
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:10 AM ET
|Kovalik (-225)
|Durasovic (+160)
|Timofey Skatov vs. Denis Yevseyev
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:30 AM ET
|Skatov (-350)
|Yevseyev (+250)
|Pavel Kotov vs. Max Dahlin
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 AM ET
|Kotov (-1200)
|Dahlin (+600)
