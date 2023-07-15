From July 13-16, Patrick Cantlay will hit the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom to compete in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. It's a par-70 that spans 7,237 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Cantlay has shot below par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score five times and a top-10 score nine times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cantlay has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average five times.

Cantlay has made the cut in 10 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 13 -11 275 1 18 7 10 $12.8M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Cantlay's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five two times. His average finish has been eighth.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,237 yards, 223 yards longer than average.

Golfers at The Renaissance Club have averaged a score of +2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Cantlay has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while The Renaissance Club will be at 7,237 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Travelers Championship, averaging 3.77 strokes on those 48 holes.

Cantlay shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Cantlay fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Cantlay recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Cantlay carded more birdies or better (14) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Cantlay's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Cantlay ended the Travelers Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

+1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

