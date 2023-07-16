Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Chicago White Sox and starter Dylan Cease on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 173 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, putting up 342 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (513 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.64 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.251).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Kolby Allard (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - - 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - -

