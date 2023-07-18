Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 173 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .491 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .270 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (514 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Elder is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this year heading into this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Kolby Allard Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.