Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will meet Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 12th in MLB action with 113 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore ranks eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Baltimore is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (462 total).

The Orioles' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Orioles strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.

Baltimore's 4.16 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Orioles combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.300).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 152 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in the majors with a .451 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 512 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.251 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Wells is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.

Wells will try to pitch five or more innings for his 19th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove (1-2) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing six innings of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing six hits.

In eight starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Twins W 15-2 Away Kyle Gibson Joe Ryan 7/14/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Dean Kremer Sandy Alcantara 7/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Home Kyle Gibson Braxton Garrett 7/16/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Kyle Bradish Steven Okert 7/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Home Grayson Rodriguez Emmet Sheehan 7/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Tyler Wells Michael Grove 7/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Dean Kremer Julio Urías 7/20/2023 Rays - Away Kyle Gibson Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Rays - Away Kyle Bradish Zach Eflin 7/22/2023 Rays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Shane McClanahan 7/23/2023 Rays - Away Tyler Wells Taj Bradley

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Martín Pérez 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Dane Dunning 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos

