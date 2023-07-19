Ronald Acuna Jr. and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks play at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-6) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 16th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 54th, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 16th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 44 bases.

He has a .334/.414/.591 slash line on the year.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 92 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 56 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.360/.568 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0 at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.364/.542 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 18 2-for-5 3 0 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 90 hits with 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.333/.515 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 18 3-for-5 3 2 5 9 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 1

