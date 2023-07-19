Eddie Rosario returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Ryne Nelson and the Arizona DiamondbacksJuly 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 15 against the White Sox) he went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .255.
  • He ranks 85th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
  • In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Rosario has had an RBI in 24 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 36
.258 AVG .252
.293 OBP .324
.503 SLG .472
17 XBH 16
10 HR 5
27 RBI 17
40/8 K/BB 32/13
0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nelson (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among pitchers who qualify.
