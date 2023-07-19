On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .266.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Albies has had a hit in 63 of 93 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 24 times (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has an RBI in 37 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.3% of his games this season (44 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .245 AVG .290 .306 OBP .342 .468 SLG .568 19 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 33/15 K/BB 26/13 2 SB 5

