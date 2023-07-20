Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to knock off Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at 12:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 178 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 353 extra-base hits.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (530 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Strider will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

In four of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider James Paxton

