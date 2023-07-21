Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 19th in the league.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.
- Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Falcons won only once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.
- Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).
- On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
