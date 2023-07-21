The eight matches today in the Hamburg European Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov competing against No. 159 Jozef Kovalik.

Hamburg European Open Info

Tournament: Hamburg European Open

Hamburg European Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 22

July 22 TV Channel:

Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the Hamburg European Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Kimmer Coppejans vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Tirante (-130) Coppejans (-105) Cristian Garin vs. Marko Topo Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Garin (-300) Topo (+210) Elias Ymer vs. Ivan Gakhov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Ymer (-165) Gakhov (+125) Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Max Hans Rehberg Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:50 AM ET Galan (-650) Rehberg (+400) Pavel Kotov vs. Jozef Kovalik Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Kotov (-185) Kovalik (+135) Marvin Moeller vs. Jan Choinski Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:10 AM ET Choinski (-300) Moeller (+210) Renzo Olivo vs. Thiago Monteiro Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Monteiro (-450) Olivo (+300) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Andrea Collarini Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:30 AM ET Seyboth Wild (-400) Collarini (+270)

