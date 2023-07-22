Zambia vs. Japan: Women’s World Cup Group C Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 22
A Group C matchup between Japan and Zambia, their first game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 3:00 AM ET on July 22 at FMG Stadium Waikato.
In terms of the odds, Japan is -427, the draw is +580, and Zambia is +817. The over/under for this game is 4 goals.
Bet on the result of Japan vs. Zambia at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Zambia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 3:00 AM ET
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 4
- Japan Moneyline: -427
- Zambia Moneyline: 817
Japan Last World Cup Performance
Japan was eliminated by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 2-1. At the last World Cup, Yui Hasegawa and Mana Iwabuchi were the team's leading scorers, each with one goal.
Zambia Last World Cup Performance
Zambia did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup in France.
Take your pick for Japan vs. Zambia on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
Japan vs. Zambia Recent Performance
- So far this year, Japan is 2-0-3 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +1. In 2022, it went 4-2-3 in such matches (+3 goal differential).
- Japan's last game versus a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squad was a 5-0 win over Panama on July 14.
- Zambia is 1-1-3 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of -8. In 2022, it was 1-0-3 in such matches (-2 goal differential).
- Zambia's last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant was a 3-2 win over Germany on July 7.
Japan Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Ayaka Yamashita
|27
|1
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Risa Shimizu
|27
|2
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Moeka Minami
|24
|3
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Saki Kumagai
|32
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Shiori Miyake
|27
|5
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hina Sugita
|26
|6
|Portland Thorns FC (United States)
|Hinata Miyazawa
|23
|7
|Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan)
|Hikaru Naomoto
|29
|8
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Riko Ueki
|23
|9
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Fuka Nagano
|24
|10
|Liverpool LFC (England)
|Mina Tanaka
|29
|11
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Hana Takahashi
|23
|12
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Jun Endo
|23
|13
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Yui Hasegawa
|26
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Aoba Fujino
|19
|15
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Honoka Hayashi
|25
|16
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Kiko Seike
|26
|17
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
|Momoko Tanaka
|23
|18
|Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan)
|Miyabi Moriya
|26
|19
|INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)
|Maika Hamano
|19
|20
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Chika Hirao
|26
|21
|Albirex Niigata (Japan)
|Remina Chiba
|24
|22
|JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan)
|Rion Ishikawa
|20
|23
|Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Zambia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Catherine Musonda
|25
|1
|-
|Judith Soko
|19
|2
|YASA (Zambia)
|Lushomo Mweemba
|22
|3
|Green Buffaloes (Zambia)
|Susan Banda
|33
|4
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Mary Mulenga
|25
|5
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Mary Wilombe
|25
|6
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Ochumba Lubandji
|22
|7
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Margaret Belemu
|26
|8
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Hellen Mubanga
|28
|9
|Zaragoza CFF (Spain)
|Grace Chanda
|26
|10
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Barbra Banda
|23
|11
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Evarine Katongo
|20
|12
|ZISD (Zambia)
|Martha Tembo
|25
|13
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Ireen Lungu
|25
|14
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Agness Musesa
|-
|15
|-
|Hazel Nali
|25
|16
|Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey)
|Racheal Kundananji
|23
|17
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Eunice Sakala
|21
|18
|Nkwazi (Zambia)
|Xiomara Mapepa
|21
|19
|-
|Hellen Chanda
|25
|20
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Avell Chitundu
|25
|21
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Esther Banda
|18
|22
|-
|Vast Phiri
|27
|23
|ZESCO (Zambia)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.