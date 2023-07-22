Allan Winans gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Winans will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.

The 27-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello 7/26/2023 Red Sox - Away Spencer Strider James Paxton 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Mike Soroka Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home - -

