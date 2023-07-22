As we enter the final round of the Barracuda Championship, Martin Trainer is in seventh place at -11.

Looking to bet on Martin Trainer at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Martin Trainer Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Trainer has shot below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Trainer has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Trainer has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 46 -5 272 0 8 0 1 $197,549

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Trainer's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 23rd.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Trainer finished seventh on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,480 yards, 463 yards longer than average.

The average course Trainer has played i the last year (7,317 yards) is 163 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer finished in the 48th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Barbasol Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.00).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Trainer was better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Trainer fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Trainer carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Trainer's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the field average of 5.2.

At that last tournament, Trainer's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.9).

Trainer finished the Barbasol Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 12 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Barbasol Championship, Trainer carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Trainer Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Trainer's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

