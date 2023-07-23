Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (63-34) and the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-4).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

This season, the Braves have won 55 out of the 84 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 28-13, a 68.3% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 546.

The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule