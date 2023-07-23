Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (63-34) clash with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) in the series rubber match at American Family Field on Sunday, July 23. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 10 runs for this game.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 84 times and won 55, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 28-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have come away with 25 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

