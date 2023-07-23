Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.088 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .234.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Ozuna has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.239
|AVG
|.229
|.311
|OBP
|.306
|.447
|SLG
|.458
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|21
|42/17
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
